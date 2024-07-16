Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for General Mills, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Mills in a report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIS. TD Cowen raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. General Mills has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $77.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

