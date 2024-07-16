Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Deckers Outdoor Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,030.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $30.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,022.81.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $899.91 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $969.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $879.94.

Deckers Outdoor shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

