Q2 2026 Earnings Forecast for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Issued By Zacks Research

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.69.

NYSE:WSM opened at $154.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $174.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,039 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

