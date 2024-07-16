Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for ConocoPhillips Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.57 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

