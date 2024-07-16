Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Reduced by Sidoti Csr

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $13.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.62%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

