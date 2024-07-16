Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FI. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Shares of FI stock opened at $155.39 on Monday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.50. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

