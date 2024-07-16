Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

PFG opened at $86.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $253,990,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% during the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,964 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 554,606 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,290,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after buying an additional 231,601 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

