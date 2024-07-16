Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Lowered by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

KMX stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. CarMax has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,711,301. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1,327.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after buying an additional 951,558 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after buying an additional 702,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3,094.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after buying an additional 577,685 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

