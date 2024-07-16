Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.96. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.