Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Sono-Tek Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2028 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sono-Tek stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sono-Tek worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

