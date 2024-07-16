Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $33,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.