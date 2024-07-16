Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 60.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 60.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Quanta Services by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $257.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.