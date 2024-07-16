QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 1.8% After Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 9,648,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,827,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Specifically, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 847,562 shares of company stock worth $4,869,703. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

