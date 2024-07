Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.26. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 510 shares.

Questerre Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of C$109.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corporation, an energy technology and innovation company, acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,320 acres located in Kakwa, Alberta, including 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,040 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

