Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Shares Up 4%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. 380,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 186,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QIPT. Benchmark reduced their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 million, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $63.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

