RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Up 20.6% in June

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 208.97 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. RadNet has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $64.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. RadNet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $231,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,974,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $231,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,974,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,915.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 224.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 174,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,648 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $7,286,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $20,273,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

