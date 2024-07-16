Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance
Shares of METCL opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile
