Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

RNGR stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $250.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In related news, CFO Melissa Cougle acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 432,570 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 419.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 255,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 206,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 683.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

