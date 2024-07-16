Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.