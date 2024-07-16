RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of RB Global worth $30,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400,942 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter worth $141,970,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in RB Global by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 701,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 318,582 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in RB Global by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,183,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Price Performance

RB Global stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RB Global

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.