Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KeyCorp (KEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY):

7/8/2024 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

6/27/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $17.50 to $16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – KeyCorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE KEY opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

