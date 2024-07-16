Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.26. 1,475,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,199,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,359 shares of company stock worth $2,184,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RXRX. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

