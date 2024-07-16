Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RRR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.