Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDDT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 58.33.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of Reddit stock opened at 72.98 on Tuesday. Reddit has a 52 week low of 37.35 and a 52 week high of 78.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of 61.42.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,493,103.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately 40,618,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $1,111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $2,057,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $986,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

