Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 76,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.1% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42. The company has a market cap of $388.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

