Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $943.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

