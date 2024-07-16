Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Down 16.0% in June

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 29.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

