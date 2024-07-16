Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 474.71% from the stock’s previous close.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $14,400,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 453,784 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

