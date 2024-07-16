RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $23,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $133,196,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,088,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,440,000 after acquiring an additional 538,636 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 172,154 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,875,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 2.3 %

RNR opened at $225.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.33.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

