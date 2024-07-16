Renasant (RNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Renasant Price Performance

Renasant stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

