Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $29,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,077,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,207,000 after acquiring an additional 83,416 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 747,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.73. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.42, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.