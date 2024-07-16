Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Montage Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

MAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

MAU opened at C$1.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$416.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.31. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$1.79.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

