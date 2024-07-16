Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.87.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $62.01 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 174,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

