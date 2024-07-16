Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDYFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Resonac Price Performance

Shares of Resonac stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Resonac has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Resonac had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resonac will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

