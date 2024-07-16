Resources Connection (RGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $348.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
