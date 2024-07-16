Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,011,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,862 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,747,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,731,000 after buying an additional 2,105,436 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $17,460,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,179,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 966,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 884,914 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

