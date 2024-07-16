Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

