Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
