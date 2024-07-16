Reviewing Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $117.28 million 0.54 -$51.77 million ($3.66) -0.75 First Bancorp $546.25 million 2.71 $104.13 million $2.77 13.00

Profitability

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares -35.41% -35.59% -2.19% First Bancorp 20.58% 8.62% 0.95%

Dividends

Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out -13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Blue Ridge Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Blue Ridge Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.36%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management services. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, it offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

