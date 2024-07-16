Reviewing CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CDT Environmental Technology Investment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A Li-Cycle -1,244.97% -44.25% -17.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Li-Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Li-Cycle 0 3 1 0 2.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Li-Cycle has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 791.72%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

54.1% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and Li-Cycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDT Environmental Technology Investment $34.21 million 1.07 $7.42 million N/A N/A Li-Cycle $18.30 million 4.80 -$138.00 million ($10.48) -0.37

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

(Get Free Report)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides hub products, such as lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.