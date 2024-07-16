Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Raised to $56.00 at HC Wainwright

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RVMD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

RVMD stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,754 shares of company stock worth $677,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

