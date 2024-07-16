Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REXR opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

