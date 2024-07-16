Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.
Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.
