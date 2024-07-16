Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Down 16.3% in June

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %
RYTM stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.