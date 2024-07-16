Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$481.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.82%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price target on Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$38.83 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$37.39 and a 12-month high of C$48.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richelieu Hardware

In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$236,000.40. 7.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

