RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Shares Down 0.5%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 16,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 6,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

