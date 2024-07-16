Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

