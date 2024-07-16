Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $2.17. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 101,858 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMTI. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 274,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

