Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Up 19.5% in June

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Brands

In related news, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $678,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $349,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,849.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,515 shares of company stock worth $750,713. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of RCKY opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $253.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.01 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.88%.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

