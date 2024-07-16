Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roku by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Roku by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

