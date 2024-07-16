Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $41.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Root news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Root by 218,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Root will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

